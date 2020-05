Gov Bello shows off Kogi without Covid case, alleges conspiracy theory

Governor Yahaya Bello has said that the Kogi State Government is genuinely suspicious of the motive behind a woman insistence on Covid 19 test, insistence.

” especially as we strongly suspect there are attempts to import the disease or declare fictitious cases in Kogi State.

” In view of the fact that Kogi State is one of only two states still CoviD-19 free in Nigeria and having regard to recent pressures from some interesting quarters for Kogi State to find and declare cases of the disease,

“we are wary of an unholy conspiracy to declare COVID-19 in all states of the federation.

” It is therefore pertinent to note that while the Kogi State Government will never conceal any real case of the novel coronavirus disease if it occurs in the state, she will adhere strictly to NCDC guidelines to vehemently resist all attempts to manufacture false figures or cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State.

” The great people of Kogi State have shown admirable resilience and a strong sense of responsibility since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out .

But a concerned citizen has said “I think someone need to explain to the govt to do the right thing, if the govt is really serious about stopping covid-19 they should test every single suspect and not jumping to conclusions without testing. Lack of covid-19 case in a state is not an achievement especially with no testing you could probably be setting the people up for slaughter by giving them false hope.

On the issue of a woman who may have the infection, the State government states a position.

“A distress call from an expatriate working with an international organization in Kogi State who suspected that she had symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19 had generated widespread speculation.

But, Kogi government believes that the case does not fit into the spectrum of criteria set by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for actual or suspected CoviD-19 cases requiring testing.

The expatriate, an adult female, sent message to the Kogi State COVID-19 Squadron Committee, expressing fears that she was exhibiting symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Immediately the message was received, the Incident Manager who is also the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna, led a team of medical experts to assess the situation with a bid to ascertaining if the alleged symptoms fit into the criteria set by the National Centre for Disease Control for CoviD-19 testing.

Upon arrival at the residence of the expatriate, she narrated to the team in an interview captured on video how the symptoms she earlier communicated in her phone call had disappeared.

The Incident Officer still went ahead to take her temperature using the recommended infrared thermometer and her temperature was at a healthy 36.8°C.

The temperature readings fell totally within normal range and she did not exhibit any of the other symptoms which by the latest NCDC guidelines ought to have paired her nonexistent fever to necessitate further tests for COVID-19.

Curiously, the said individual still insisted that her case be escalated to the NCDC for CoviD-19 testing.

Kingsley Fanwo

Hon. Commissioner for Information,revealed the mind of the governor.