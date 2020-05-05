Update on Covid 19 in Nigeria : 2,950 total, 481 discharged & 98 deaths

On the 5th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
- No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hour.
- Till date, 2948 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory
- The 146 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(43), Kano(32), Katsina(9), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(7), Borno(7), Ogun(6), Oyo(5), Edo(3), Kaduna(3), Adamawa(2), Gombe(2), Plateau(1), Sokoto(1), Kebbi(1)