Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Update on Covid 19 in Nigeria : 2,950 total, 481 discharged & 98 deaths

Younews Ng May 5, 2020 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 101 Views

On the 5th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
  • No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hour.
  • Till date, 2948 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory
  • The 146 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(43), Kano(32), Katsina(9), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(7), Borno(7), Ogun(6), Oyo(5), Edo(3), Kaduna(3), Adamawa(2), Gombe(2), Plateau(1), Sokoto(1), Kebbi(1)

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dokpesi’s sec & personal asst. death debunked.. Ex-sec dies of non covid issue !

News of Dokpesi’s Secretary and Personal Assistant’s Death , has been debunked as far from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.