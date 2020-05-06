5 Conditions given to Nigeria before U.S U releases Abacha’s sset ,(sorryLoot)

It is very easy to claim that the US released the latest $311m Abacha loot to Nigeria because of trust in the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration, partly maybe.

But it good to remember the conditions imposed on the government during the negotiations for the release of the money.

(1) US insisted that the Buhari government must tie the money to executing infrastructural projects that will benefit the country and the citizenry.

(2) US insisted on Nigeria having the projects so chosen documented and copies given to the US government and the bank where the money had been warehoused by the late dictator, Sani Abacha.

(3) US insisted on Nigeria setting up a special committee in which it will have its own representatives to oversee the implementation of the projects so chosen by the Buhari government.

(4) US insisted that the Buhari government must account for the money toR the last kobo.

And worse of it all;

(5) US told the Buhari government that any kobo improperly diverted from the money will be taken back from Nigeria.

Analysts are saying the meaning of the conditions attached to the release of the money, is that Buhari and his lieutenants have only been told that they are running a government of reckless spenders and thieves…and must be monitored