COVID-19 patients flee Bauchi, Oyo states isolation centres

Younews Ng May 6, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 53 Views

An unidentified patient, who tested positive for coronavirus in Bauchi, has fled from an isolation centre.

The identity of the fleeing patient is unknown but manhunt has begun and members of the public have been urged to be vigilant.

In a similar vein, two patients abscond from Oyo isolation centre

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, says two COVID-19 patients in the state have absconded.

In a series of posts on Twitter On Wednesday, the governor said the patients may have returned to their residence.

He said the state is currently managing 31 active cases, while some of the patients are residents of other parts of the country.

