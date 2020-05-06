Emir Of Daura rushed to Intensive care Over COVID-19
May 6, 2020
A palace source told said that Umar was rushed to the hospital on Monday night in a critical condition.
The emir is said to have contracted COVID-19 from Kastina State index case, Dr Aminu Yakubu, a Daura-based private medical practitioner, who died of the virus last month.
