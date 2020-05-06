Lady, 28, stabs mother, 44, to death for having sex with her husband !

28 years old Ifeoluwa Fehintola of Owode Ede , Osun state is in Police custody after stabbing her mother, 44 years old Madam Ruth Shodeya to death.

Ifeoluwa claims her mother has always been promiscuous and regularly cheated on her late father.

That after her father’s death, her mother became more notorious for her sexcapades.

That just two weeks into her fatal visit, she went to the market, only to return to meet her husband who is on the run, making wild love to her mother on their matrimonial bed.

In anger, she ran to the kitchen, got a knife to kill both of them but her husband escaped.

The body of her mum has been deposited in the mortuary.