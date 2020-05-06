Melaye says, God of the poor will judge Political Class, including himself

The former senator representing Kogi West district, Dino Melaye, has said that the Nigerian political class including himself have failed the nation.

Melaye, who represented Kabba/Ijumu federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Kogi West Senatorial District between 2012 and 2019, said this in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Senator said it was a shame that Nigerian leaders made a lot of money from selling crude in the last 64 years, but could not conveniently feed the citizens during the two-week lockdown declared in parts of the country due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said, “Everyone who held and is holding any political office in Nigeria whether elective or appointed including me have fail (sic). We sold crude oil for 64 years but we couldn’t feed our citizens for just 2 weeks of lockdown!! well, the God of the poor will judge us all. It’s time to reboot.”