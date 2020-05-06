Tragedy, as 70 UBA staff allegedly test positive of CoronaVirus

Indications are rife that United Bank for Africa (UBA) is currently having more battles to deal with as 70 of his staffs are allegedly tested positive to covid-19.

At least 70 staff of UBA have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. Those who are in the know claimed that the scourge affects nearly all the branches in Lagos and its environ.

“It is difficult to say which of the branches it affected because the management of the bank have shrouded the details in secrecy because they don’t want anybody to know,” our source revealed.

The source further advised that those visiting any branch and the headquarters of the bank should take more precautionary measures in order not to be infected with the virus.

However, we reliably gather that the bank apart from Coronavirus pandemic rocking the institution will still have to battle with the issue of sack of staffs despite directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop the idea.

Inside sources within UBA said the situation with the bank can be described as “the more you look the less you see.”

On the outward, UBA is doing fine but to those who are inside, it is fighting to stay afloat in the midst of many battles.

One of the bank’s shareholders claimed that the recent donations of N5b to Federal government is nothing but ego trip.

In his words “it is nonsensical. The bank that cannot pay a good dividend or have good capital appreciation. I’m a shareholder and the loss has been huge on ROI or return on equity. They should face their business. Why can’t Tony fund this from his Foundation? I’m a shareholder and I’m against this. This is beyond CSR/CSI. It is to fan somebody’s ego.”

However, efforts to speak with the bank spokesperson to confirm the incident proved abortive.