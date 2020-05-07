Oyedepo opposes Lockdown , asks.. Churches can’t open for 2 hrs, yet markets are allowed for 6 hrs ?

The founder of Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop Davido Oyedepo, has kicked against the revised lockdown directives which sidelined religious centres.

Recall that the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory was relaxed by President Muhammadu Buhari, bringing a gradual resumption of activities.

However, churches and mosques remain shut as the country still tries to contain the the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The cleric questioned why churches cannot be allowed to open for two hours while markets can open for six hours. He said: “There is something wrong, for people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and cannot be in church for two hours, it is an upside down way for looking at things. “Which one is more orderly? The market or the church?

“I can smell a rat. The Lord spoke to me on it strongly on it yesterday. I can smell a rat behind all this. It is how do we stop the church from exploding. “The voice of darkness are influencing people at various levels targeting the church because the growth and expansion of the church is the greatest headache of the devil. But the gates of hell shall not prevail. “The devil and his agents shall surely pay for this.” The man of God also said he does not know any hospital that records the kind of healing the church of God records.

He said: “And now hospitals where people die everyday is open but the church is closed,” the Bishop said.