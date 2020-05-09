Question on whereabout of Osinbajo gets louder, Presidency speaks

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, has urged Nigerians to ignore fake claims regarding the whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akande in a reaction on Saturday in Abuja, said he made an Instagram post in which he gave an insight on the vice president’s activities in the past few weeks.

Akande said that Osinbajo has been attending to official matters on how to improve Nigeria’s economy.

He said that the Vice President on Thursday met with the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Kaduna State Governor, and some ministers via video conferencing.

Akande Instagram posts reads: “With my boss, the Vice President last night in his office, reviewing some of the events of the week.

“By the way, continue to ignore professional fake news conduits who share fictions about the whereabouts of the president and his Vice.

“The critical mass of our people sees both the President and the Vice President regularly on television, hear about them regularly on radio, read from them in the press and observe their activities regularly on the social media.

“For instance, on Thursday, the Vice President held a videoconferencing meeting that included the Governor of Kaduna, Power and Finance Ministers, the CBN governor and other government officials on how to expand electricity in the country.

“The work goes on, and Nigeria will surely prevail. We will do it together.”

Lately, some reports have raised concerns about the whereabouts of Osinbajo since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had recently explained that Osinbajo had been busy working with the Economic Sustainability Committee(ESC).

The ESC was constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 30 to develop a clear economic sustainability plan until 2023.

The committee was tasked with identifying fiscal and monetary measures to enhance oil and non-oil revenues in order to fund the plan; develop a stimulus package and come up with measures to create more jobs while keeping existing ones.