The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 4,399.

Eighty-one of the new cases were in Lagos State, 35 in Jigawa, while Borno and Kano states each had 26 new confirmed cases

248 new cases of #COVID19;

81-Lagos

35-Jigawa

26-Borno

26-Kano

20-Bauchi

13-FCT

12-Edo

10-Sokoto

7-Zamfara

4-Kwara

4-Kebbi

2-Gombe

2-Taraba

2-Ogun

2-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Bayelsa

4399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 778

Deaths: 143