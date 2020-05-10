Happening Now ! Gov Wike demolishes 2 hotels for violating Covid-19 rules

Gov. Nyesome Wike just demolished two hotels for violating COVID-19 rules

Wike Orders Demolition of Prudent Hotel, Alode Hotel, Eleme Hotel, Etemeteh Hotel for Violating Lockdown Order.

The Govenor of Rivers State ,Nyesom Wike ,we learnt even Supervising the Demolition of Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne for Violating Lockdown Orders.

The Governor had earlier declared total lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obi/Apor Local Government Council areas and warned that hotels and other public places should not be opened.

Many are already saying the hotels shouldn’t have been demolished but turned to COVID-19 Isolation Centres and reverted back to their owners after.COVID-19.”

“Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. This is heavy handedness if violating a covid 19 order is the reason for the demolition. Military dictatorship in civilian uniform. It’s a shame”

A lawyer commented “. This is grave. I see favourable litigation. Hope Rivers State lockdown/Disease Control Laws cover this action. The offence that can warrant this action should be ” full” criminal offence, not less.”

Another concerned citizen said “Demolition is too much now. They could close down the hotels till lockdown is over.”