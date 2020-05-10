Ogun Police boss warns Oyedepo, others..” Do not dare open religious centres now !”

It has come to the notice of Ogun State Police Command that some religious leaders in the state are preparing to open their various religious centers for people to converge in total disobedience to both the state and federal government directives.

The command hereby appeal to such religious leaders in both Islamic and Christian faith who may be having such intention to have a change of mind because the security agencies in the state will view such with all seriousness.

The command will not tolerate any act capable of undermining the determination of the state and federal government to fight the covid 19 pandemic to standstill.

The commissioner of police therefore wishes to use this medium to remind all religious leaders that the ban on all forms of gathering be it social or religious is still in force. He also admonished all and sundry to cooperate with the government in its efforts to make the state coronavirus free.

DSP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR : COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

OGUN STATE COMMAND