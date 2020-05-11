4641 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, 242 new cases. 902 discharged, 150 death

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 242 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday 11th of May, 2020, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4641.

Below is the breakdown of the number of confirmed cases recorded in each state as at Monday:

The new confirmed cases were recorded in Lagos with 88 cases and 13 other states, including 64-Kano 49-Katsina 13-Kaduna 9-Ogun 6-Gombe 4-Adamawa 3-FCT 1-Ondo 1-Oyo 1–Rivers 1-Zamfara 1-Borno and 1 in Bauchi

The NCDC record shows that there are now 902 discharged cases and 150 COVID-19 related deaths as of 11:40 PM on Monday 11th of May, 2020.