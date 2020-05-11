7 ways to fight Coronavirus, boost your immunity !

CoronaVirus nicknamed COVID-19 is an lung infection, always seeking opportunities.

People with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to it. People with strong immunities often shake it off.

So, the secret is to keep your immune systems STRONG, especially during this rainy season.

1. SLEEP is important to keep your immunity stronger. Without enough sleep, your body makes less cytokines. Cytokines are hormones that target infections and inflammation.

Cytokines are produced and released during sleep. Insomnia or sleeping less can reduce your body’s ability to respond and fight infections. With less cytokine production, you are more vulnerable to infections.

2. DIET is an important factor in boosting your immune system. Eating food such as vegetables and fruits, can play a vital role in boosting your immunity. Good food improves thr level of good bacteria in your gut.

3. WATER. Please keep yourself well hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Fluids like water, juices and herbal tea are immune boosters. Avoid intake of carbonated drinks, caffeine and alcoholic drinks. They dehydrate your body and can affect your immunity.

4. DO AWAY WITH STRESS. Meditation and being away from stress have a positive impact on your body. Stress leads to inflammation responses within our body. This releases stress hormones such as a cortisol. Stress leaves us more vulnerable to disease and infections. When your body is in stress, it’s response towards infections slows. And that ultimately leads to more diseases as the immune system is weakened.

5. VITAMINS. Make sure you get enough vitamins and nutrients required. Vitamin A, B6, C, D and E help increase the strength of the immune system. Vitamin C is the biggest booster of all and is abundantly found in citrus fruits.

6. EXERCISE. Exercise has been scientifically proven to boost the immune system. Regular exercise mobilizes the T cells. T cells are a type of white blood cell which guards the body against infection.

7. STAYING INDOOR. Stay safe, stay indoors, stay healthy..keep the home warm and positive.