At Pa Kasumu’s burial in Abeokuta,on May 11,2020

The remains of Francis Kayode Odumosu aka Pa Kasumu has been finally buried in Abeokuta.

The Funeral event initially scheduled for 2nd and 3rs of April was postponed due to the COVID19 Pandemic ravaging the World.

However, uncertain about when the pandemic will end, the family decided to lay him to rest and postpone the ceremonial engagements plans which includes Artistes Variety Night, Reception etc till later date.

His Two Children were at the Grave side including Kehinde SOAGA coordinator of Ogun State Indigene Entertainment Professional forum and also an inlaw to Pa Kasumu and Owolabi Ajasa Governor of Tamppan Ogun State.

While maintaining Social Distancing and strictly adhering to instructions by NCDC Pa Kasumu was Buried without the pomp and showmanship associated with such celebrity Burials.