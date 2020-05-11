Gbenga Daniel’s media aide is dead !

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Gov. Ogun State has said that, he received the very shocking news of the sudden death of our own Ayo Giwa last night after a brief illness.

Ayo Giwa was one of the original Gateway Front Media team since 2001.

After the election in 2003, he emerged as the Chief Press Secretary of the then Speaker of the House of Assembly, The Rt Hon Mrs Titi Oseni-Gomez.

He later became my CPS in 2011, which position he held until his demise last night.

Ayo was an amiable and pleasant personality who concentrated on his job with dedication and loyalty. It is most unfortunate that he passed on at this time and all we can do is to pray for the family left behind that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.