Nollywood actress, Chizobah is dead, days after anniversary

Mrs Chizoba Boye, wife of Sam Boye aka Sam Boyo is dead !

. She died last night, few weeks after celebrating ther 15 year anniversary of her wedding.

We have lost yet another thespian and veteran of nollywood who has devoted her entire life and career to theatre, television and film.

Speaking about her, renowned industry respected peson, Fidelis Duker,who said had known the couple for like 27 years said ”

“a few weeks ago I saw them celebrating their 15 year anniversary as a couple.

My sympathy and condolences to the Boye and Bosah family.

I recall watching her on TINSEL two days ago with my wife and said it’s a while I have seen her.

Chizoba remains a sister any and we will all miss her.

She will be remembered for her pioneering role in LIVING IN BONDAGE, CHECKMATE, SCANDALS etc.

It was therefore sad to confirm her demise when I spoke to the husband this morning.”