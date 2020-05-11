Two Arrested for Stealing a month old baby

Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Patrick Mbama ‘m’, 41 years old and Ogechi Chinonso Ekwebele ‘f’, 30 years old, for stealing a month old baby and selling him to a buyer in Lagos.

The suspects were intercepted by Police Officers from Anthony Police Division, on enforcement duty at Anthony Oke pin down point.

The officers stopped a Toyota Sienna SUV carrying 7 passengers. The officers’ enquiries fuelled the suspicion that the baby was stolen.

The suspects stated that they were coming from Orlu, Imo State. Further investigations revealed that the suspects had sold the baby to a childless couple in Lagos.

The childless couples, Izuchukwu Okafor ‘m’ 51 years old and Cecilia Okafor ‘f’ 40 years old were arrested thereafter arrested after the suspects’ confession.

Recovered from the suspects was the baby’s original birth certificate and parents names.

The baby’s biological parents have been traced and he would be handed over to his parents today

The suspects are to be charged to Court.