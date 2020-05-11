Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Two Arrested for Stealing a month old baby

Younews Ng May 11, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 12 Views

Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Patrick Mbama ‘m’, 41 years old and Ogechi Chinonso Ekwebele ‘f’, 30 years old, for stealing a month old baby and selling him to a buyer in Lagos.

The suspects were intercepted by Police Officers from Anthony Police Division, on enforcement duty at Anthony Oke pin down point.

The officers stopped a Toyota Sienna SUV carrying 7 passengers. The officers’ enquiries fuelled the suspicion that the baby was stolen.

The suspects stated that they were coming from Orlu, Imo State. Further investigations revealed that the suspects had sold the baby to a childless couple in Lagos.

The childless couples, Izuchukwu Okafor ‘m’ 51 years old and Cecilia Okafor ‘f’ 40 years old were arrested thereafter arrested after the suspects’ confession.

Recovered from the suspects was the baby’s original birth certificate and parents names.

The baby’s biological parents have been traced and he would be handed over to his parents today

The suspects are to be charged to Court.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Madagascar’s COVID-19 cure drugs sent to Nigeria by air, expected in Abuja

The Republic of Madagascar has offered its herbal drug – COVID Organics (COV) – to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.