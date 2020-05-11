Woman dies in her pool of blood inside church during childbirth, prophetess arrested

A prophetess, Evelyn Owoleke, has been arrested in connection with the death of one Seun Olorunto during childbirth at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Bayo Ajao Street, in the Aboru area of Lagos State.

Olorunto was to be delivered of her baby in the church but allegedly bled to death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday that Olorunto was found in a pool of her own blood when detectives visited the church, adding that the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary and the baby taken to hospital.

Elkana stated, “On May 4, 2020, around 7.50pm, one Olaloye Jolayemi of Ologundudu Street, Aboru, reported at the Oke-Odo Police Station that on May 4, 2020, around 10am, one Seun Olorunto, 39, died after she was delivered of a baby boy by one Prophetess Evelyn Owoleke at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church on Bayo Ajao Street, Aboru.

“Homicide detectives visited the scene and found the woman lying in a pool of her own blood, suggesting that she might have bled to death due to complications. The corpse was removed from the church to the General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“The infant was taken to hospital for medical examination and care. The traditional/spiritual midwife was arrested and taken to the SCIID, Yaba. An investigation is ongoing.”

@additional report from punch