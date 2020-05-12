Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

30 almajeris uncoved inside goods truck from Kano @ Ota, Ogun

Younews Ng May 12, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 35 Views

Operatives of the Ogun state traffic compliance and enforcement agency says it intercepted a truck loaded with about 30 Almajiris at Joju area of Ado,odo/ ota local government area of the state

The truck with Registration number -Kano XG172 KNG, was said to have been covered with tarpaulin, meant to be carrying only goods.

It was reported that the true nature of what the truck was conveying came to light when operatives forced the driver to park and untie the tarpaulin where it was discovered that the Almajeri were packed with pepper

The truck was said to gave been turned back and led to tollgate ,the border area between ogun state and Lagos state from where they said they came into the state

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FG shows keen interest in Madagasca’s Covid drug..says plant used grows in Nigeria

The Federal Government on Monday said the plant used for the herbal drug produced by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.