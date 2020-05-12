COVID-19 death toll rises to 158 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, May 12, reported 146 confirmed new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria with Lagos State leading the chat with 57.

The new figure brings total cases of the deadly virus in Nigeria to 4787.

146 new cases of #COVID19;

57-Lagos

27-Kano

10-Kwara

9-Edo

8-Bauchi

7-Yobe

4-Kebbi

4-Oyo

3-Katsina

3-Niger

2-Plateau

2-Borno

2-Sokoto

2-Benue

1-Gombe

1-Enugu

1-Ebonyi

1-Ogun

1-FCT

1-Rivers

4787 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 959

Deaths: 158