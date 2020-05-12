4787 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 959 Deaths: 158

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

May 12, 2020

COVID-19 death toll rises to 158 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, May 12, reported 146 confirmed new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria with Lagos State leading the chat with 57.

The new figure brings total cases of the deadly virus in Nigeria to 4787.

146 new cases of #COVID19;

57-Lagos
27-Kano
10-Kwara
9-Edo
8-Bauchi
7-Yobe
4-Kebbi
4-Oyo
3-Katsina
3-Niger
2-Plateau
2-Borno
2-Sokoto
2-Benue
1-Gombe
1-Enugu
1-Ebonyi
1-Ogun
1-FCT
1-Rivers

