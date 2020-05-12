Kano gov takes covid 19 serious, extends lockdown

Kano state government has announced a one-week extension of the lockdown imposed by President Buhari.

This the government says is to help further combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

You news media learnt that the decision was reached after due consultations with the federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

The measure is aimed at further reducing indiscriminate person to person contacts

which is considered as one of the major ways the disease is being spread.

The governor is therefore calling for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

He also called on the people to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.