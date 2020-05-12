Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Stop Using My Pictures For Jokes – Prophet Odumeje Warns Nigerians

Younews Ng May 12, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 35 Views

Prophet Odumeje has frowned at people who are currently using his pictures for meme and jokes. He made this public through his recent press release on his official Facebook page, where he Adviced those involved to stop using his pictures for jokes as it tarnishs the image of the church and what it stands for.

Remember that Odumejeje is the controversial Pastor who recently became popular through his unpredictable spiritual characters. He is the owner of mountain of holy ghost intervention ministry, located at onitsha.

