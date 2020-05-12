UBA rewards 100 customers

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded 100 loyal customers with N100,000 each in the UBA Bumper account draw.

The draw held at the UBA Head office, via the Facebook platform in compliance with social distancing rules of the Federal and Lagos State governments.

UBA’s Group Head, Consumer and Retail Banking, Jude Anele, said: “These are difficult times indeed with little to cheer about because people are going through trying times. However, for us in UBA, we want our customers to know that we are in these together, that is why we have taken it upon ourselves to reward those that have kept our business going with their loyalty. With this reward, we want to encourage them to stay happy and safe even as they continue to aim for their dream regardless of the present challenges.’’

Anele noted that the bumper draw is also in line with the bank’s mission of creating superior value for its stakeholders while encouraging saving cultures among Nigerians.

”We have in recent times deepened our focus on the most important aspect of our business – the customers we serve. Hence, our huge investment in technology to make banking easier and seamless across all our product channels and that is why we most recently introduced new offerings such as this Bumper Account, with our customer in mind as it is expected to deliver improved value to them, he added.

Explaining the modalities for the draw, Anele said all customers needed do to qualify for the draw is to ensure that they have a minimum deposit of N5,000 in their UBA Bumper Account and apply.

During the draw, Crooner Wande Coal serenaded guests with his famous hit songs.

The Group Head Marketing & Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga: “We are committed to delivering exceptional service and will always seek to excite our customers at every interaction. We back our words with action and that is why a total of 100 customers emerged winners at the last draw which also took place here.”

She added that a monthly shopping allowance of N100,000 for a year is also up for grabs. “No fewer than five account holders will get a whopping N2 million each across all participating regions every quarter. This account is open to both existing and new customers of the bank who save a minimum of N5,000,” Nwoga added.

One of the winners Mafulul Emmanuel King, who was called on the phone, could not hide his joy when he was announced as one of the winners.

“I am still very amazed. I never knew I could get lucky and win. All my life, I have never won anything like this, and I am very happy that I won this time. What a time to get lucky than now when this coronavirus pandemic has affected my business severely. You can’t imagine how relieved and delighted I am. God bless you guys. Thank you so much, UBA,” he said.