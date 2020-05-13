Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ahmed Commends President Buhari for Prof. Gambari’s ’timely and merited’ appointment as Chief of Staff

Younews Ng May 13, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 50 Views

Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for naming former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari (CFR) as Chief of Staff.
Ahmed commended the president for Prof Gambari’s ‘timely and merited’ appointment in a twitter message on Wednesday.
‘ I thank President Muhammed Buhari, for appointing the credentialed Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari (CFR), a Kwaran, as Chief of Staff.
This appointment is timely and merited. As a former minister, diplomat, and academic, Professor Gambari’s wealth of experience and diplomatic clout will not only embellish the Presidency, it will also bolster it in the current global coalition against the dreaded coronavirus.
I believe Prof Gambari’s exemplary stint as Minister for Foreign Affairs Affairs during President Buhari’s tenure as Head of State provided the President with a first-hand insight into Gambari’s quality as a smart technocrat with the clout, maturity, and insight necessary for success as Chief of Staff.
Based on these qualities, I was delighted to appoint Prof. Gambari as pioneer Chancellor of Kwara State University while I was Governor of the State.
Given these antecedents, I know that Gambari will prove a stellar and loyal anchor for the President in this new assignment”, he said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Gambari do breakfast with Buhari, why & how he was chosen from 14..see list

President Muhammadu Buhari has picked a former Under United Nations Secretary as his Chief of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.