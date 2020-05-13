Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari unveils Prof. Gambari as new Chief of Staff, Saraki congratulates him

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday chaired the maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he ‘unveiled’ Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The virtual meeting, first of it’s kind in the history of the Federal Executive Council, involved the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Fedreal, Boss Mustapha and some of the cabinet ministers participating in the virtual meeting.

Some of the cabinet members including the Head of Service,Folashade Yemi-Esan, participated in the meeting directly from their respective offices

The meeting which started at about 11.22am, occasioned by the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic in the country, was conducted in line with the basic COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, whose named went viral in the traditional and new media outfits as the new Chief of Staff to the President, was seen at the venue of the meeting.

A minute silence was observed in honour of late Malam Abba Kyari and some former members of the cabinet before the commencement of the meeting, while the SGF formally announced Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari as the new CoS to the President.

Gambari took his official seat as Chief of Staff to the President immediate after the introduction by the SGF.

Mainwhile, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki,
Waziri of Ilorin has congratulated Gambari.

“I congratulate Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Prof. Gambari is a decent man, a cerebral academic, disciplined diplomat and he is coming in with the necessary pedigree that will help him to do well on the job. I have no doubt that he will succeed on this onerous assignment. I urge all Nigerians to give him all the support that he needs to perform in office.

