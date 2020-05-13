Doyin Okupe  & wife appreciate sources of inspiration as Covid positive patients

On the 23rd of april, my wife aduralere and I tested positive to covid19 virus. That same day we were moved to the isolation ward facilities in Sagamu.

Glory be to God Almighty Jehova and His Son Jesus Christ through whose blood that was shed for us at calvary and by whose stripes we became healed and tested negative twice to the Covid 19 Virus.

We were discharged from the isolation center, in the early hours of today.

I want to thank profusely my cousin and governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Who sent me prayers very regularly, in spite of his busy schedule as chief executive of Ogun state. I

thank the Honourable commissioner of of health, Dr Tomi Coker, who was a flower girl at my wedding in 1977. I also thank the health workers under the leadership of Dr Olaitan and Dr Ayeni.

It is incredible what dangerous and sometimes deamining sacrifices they paid, including very long hours of work stretching for a week at a time, all to ensure that we their patients under their care live. My wife and I are grateful to you all.

I am grateful to All my Spiritual fathers including the Primate of the church of the Lord His eminence, Most Reverend R. O. Oshitelu. My life long pastor, spiritual father and mentor, Rev Joe Olaiya. Ministers of God, Pastors Kilani, Adeoti, Adegbite, Bishop Lawal, pastor Fayomi , prophet Israel and a host of others, who all tirelessly prayed with and for us daily round the clock.

I thank my family and all my children and especially my brothers owo, wemi and larry, and sisters Aina okanlawon and Bisola Ayeni, for their love, care and support in very trying and perplexing times. I thank my uncle Odole odua chief Kessington Adebutu, who in spite of his age, called me daily.

I want to thank my aburo Hon ladi adebutu for his care and support through out this turbulence. To the very few other political associates and close family friends, chief among whom are my dearest blood brothers, Dr seyi Roberts, dr leke oshunniyi and Deinde Abolarin.

May the Almighty God bless and recompense you all immensely.

May God in His Mercies heal all our people in various centres through out the country and may it please Him to rid our Nation of this dangerous Scourge.

May He continue to endow our present leaders the competence of wisdom to direct the ship of our nation throughout this turbulence.

God bless Nigeria.