Dubai Returnee Dies In Lagos

Younews Ng May 13, 2020 Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 39 Views

32-year-old man, who recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health conditions, died of COVID-19 pandemic .

Confirming the report, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State had increased to 1,949.

The commissioner added that 88 new cases of COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Lagos on May 11, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,949.

He noted that on the same day, 33 COVID-19 patients: nine females and 24 males, were discharged at the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery.

“Total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502,” he said.

