E-Money regains freedom after six hours in police custody

Inquisitive Nigerians deserve to know the depth of the allegations levelled against a renowned socialite, Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money to have his orderlies withdrawn by the authority of the Nigeria Police Force.

Now, the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo a.k.a E-Money, has left police custody after six hours of interrogation.

E-Money, it was learnt, arrived at the Police Headquarters Annex, Kam Salem, Obalende, Ikoyi, around 1pm in a wine-coloured suit.

He was subsequently grilled for about six hours by the Inspector-General of Police, Monitoring Department.

A top source said, “E-Money visited the Force HQ annex today and met with police detectives and was grilled for about six hours. He came along with two others and responded to many questions. Somebody took his bail and he was allowed to leave and return on Wednesday for more questioning.”

The IG, Mohammed Adamu, had placed E-Money under investigation over his flamboyant lifestyle and alleged flagrant abuse of police escorts, The PUNCH gathered.

Okonkwo, who is the brother to musician, Kingsley Okonkwo a.k.a K-Cee, was said to have drawn the ire of the police boss for allegedly using policemen like domestic servants.

An order, it was learnt, was immediately handed to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six policemen attached to E-Money.

A top police officer said, “We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”