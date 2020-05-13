Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

EFCC Arrests Two Chinese For Offering N100m Bribe To Its Top Officer!

Younews Ng May 13, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 33 Views

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC,  has arrested two Chinese; Mr. Meng Wei Kun and Mr. Xu Koi for offering a sum of N50million as bribe to the head of its Sokoto Zonal Office, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Sokoto.

The bribe was allegedly offered in a desperate bid to compromise ongoing investigations of a construction company,  China Zhonghao Nig. Ltd,   handling contracts awarded by the Zamfara State Government to the tune of N50billion  (Fifty  Billion Naira)  between 2012 to 2019.

The zonal office of the Commission is investigating the construction company in connection with the execution of contracts for the construction of township roads in Gummi, Bukkuyun, Anka and Nassarawa towns of Zamfara State; and also the construction of 168 (One Hundred And Sixty-eight)  solar-powered boreholes in the 14 local government areas of the state.

Alarmed by the consistency and professionalism of investigation being conducted, the company reached out to Lawal with an offer of  N100million as bribe to “bury” the matter.

In a grand design to trap the corrupt officials,   Lawal played along, and on Monday, two representatives of the company Meng Wei Kun and  Xu Kuoi offered him cash totaling N50million in  their office along Airport Road, Sokoto. The cash was offered as a first installment.

The suspects were promptly arrested with the cash as evidence.

Investigation of the construction company was informed by intelligence on alleged conspiracy;  misappropriation of public funds;  embezzlement;  official corruption;  abuse of office, stealing and money laundering obtained against the Zamfara State government through inflated and uncompleted contracts awarded to the company.

Investigations have so far revealed that China Zounghao Ltd  has received payments of over N41billion (Forty One Billion Naira)  from the Zamfara State government, out of which about N16, 000, 000, 000. 00 (Sixteen Billion Naira) equivalent of over $US53,000,000.00 (Fifty Three Million US Dollars) was allegedly diverted and traced to some bureau de change operators

The suspects would soon be charged to court

