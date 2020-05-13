Jonathan still daring Buhari to reveal ‘my so called foreign accts’

Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has dared the Muhammadu Buhari administration to come up with details of his alleged United States bank account as requested for using a New York federal judge.

Reacting to some online news reports on a court order supposedly issued by the New York federal judge, Lorna Schofield to access his US accounts, President Jonathan in a statement insisted that since he has no U.S. account there was nothing for the government to access.

He thus dared the Buhari administration to come out with what it found of his account.

The statement issued by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze read thus:

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in some online news sources that a New York federal judge, Lorna Schofield, has granted access to US bank accounts of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We wish to state that these reports are misleading and untrue.

“Yes, Judge Lorna Schofield has granted the subpoena applied for by the Federal Government of Nigeria seeking to verify if former President Jonathan, and other named persons, have bank accounts in the United States of America.

“No, the court did not grant access to the bank accounts of former President Jonathan, because the former President has no bank accounts in the United States, or any other country in the world, either in his name or in the name of privies.

“It will be recalled that when the news of the subpoena broke last month, we did not only restate the fact that former President Jonathan has no accounts in the United States but also urged the US authorities to grant Nigeria’s application by providing the requested bank records.

“It is expedient to mention that the subpoena was approved several days ago. Consequently, we urge those who implemented the subpoena to tell Nigerians and the world whether or not they found any bank accounts in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we will continue to reiterate that whether in or out of office, former President Jonathan does not have any property or bank account outside Nigeria.

“Finally, be it known to the public that interested journalists can themselves make a Freedom of Information application to peruse the documents discovered by this subpoena. This is important because Nigerians deserve to know the outcome of these investigations.”