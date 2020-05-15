Dokpesi throws a Challenge : between COVID19 and MALARIA ?

Recently released from Covid 19 quarantine centre, Alegho Raymond Dokpesi has some questions based on personal experience while fighting the virus.

He is directing his questions to NCDC and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, believing answered to his questions with facts and figures will enlighten the general public and they are not misled to make the wrong choices .

“I have doubts in my mind. I want to be properly educated. I am a bloody mechanic.

“What is the difference between COVID-19, which is a virus, and malaria which from mosquitoes?

“Because every medication we were given was malaria medication.

“Before some people were told they were COVID-19 positive, they were tested in reputable laboratories, they were tested in hospitals in Abuja, what they found was that they had a lot of malaria parasites in the blood.

“So when did malaria becomes COVID-19?”