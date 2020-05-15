Dokpesi writes appreciation letter, as he’s discharged with 2 grand kids

Though five of his family members are still quarantined in Abuja for testing CoronaVirus positive, Dokpesi is out alongside his two grand kids.

He has reason to thank God.

DAAR Communications Plc founder Raymond Dokpesi is thanking God that he has been discharged from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre, Abuja.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre,” Dokpesi said in a letter of appreciation on Thursday.

He was discharged with two of his grandchildren.

According to him, the past two weeks at the treatment centre provided him with a first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before Nigeria as a country.

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic,” Dokpesi said.

“This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.”

Dokpesi, his daughter-in-law, and six members tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago. They tested positive three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive to the virus.