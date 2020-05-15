I wear bra to save men from going crazy about nipples – Eva Alordiah

“Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? I can hardly understand it.”

These were the words, with which rapper, Eva Alordiah, explained her decision to occasionally wear bras, saying it was merely to save the men from themselves, otherwise, she would ordinarily not wear one because it makes her uncomfortable.

The 30-year-old made this known on Instagram on Thursday, where she wrote that about her desires to always be free of the hassles of bras, arguing that her breast was part of her body which ought not be encumbered with a separate apparel.

She wrote: ’’Nipsey Hustling. I don’t like bras. Let’s talk. Share! Generally, I just think bras are so uncomfortable. For me. And I am not the only woman who feels this way.

“My breasts are part of my body and not singular entities separate from me. So, when I am locked in and strapped under the sore clasping of the hooks and cups of the bra, it is my entire body in subjugation to that discomfort.

Of course, there are women who need an extra support and could do with a support garment. This is no discredit to that fact. Subconsciously however we women know that it is, and we will go through the pain of been clasped in a bra.”

She added: “And O Lord, the Nips… Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? I can hardly understand it.

“When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me. To help me help myself fucking breathe.”