Oyo commissioner dies of undisclosed illness, sick for 2 wks !

Oyo Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kehinde Ayoola is dead.

Ayoola, a former Speaker of Oyo House of Assembly, was said to have been sick for about two weeks.

He died at a private hospital around Iyaganku, Ibadan where he was receiving treatment.

The Oyo-born politician represented Oyo East state constituency between 1999 and 2003.

The cause of the death could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

No official statement has been released by the government concerning the death.

Details shortly…