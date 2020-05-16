Again, Ogun extends lockdown by another week ..

The Ogun state government has once again extended the current lockdown by another one week with windows of relaxation on Monday,Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm to allow residents to restock essential needs and engage in commercial activities.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun said the action is imperative in view of the substantial non compliance with laid down directives of government aimed at flattening the curve of the spread of the pandemic

While asking for total cooperation and understanding of residents,the governor however sounded a note of warning against any forms of sabotage as the state has recorded 134 active cases,5 deaths while 54 patients discharged so far in the state