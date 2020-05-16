Between COVID-19 & Malaria – NCDC Boss

Dr Chikwe Iheakweazu, Director-General

National Center for Disease Control, (NCDC) has clarify the challenge posed by some survivor who came out of quarantine, claiming they were treated with malaria drugs.

”I think we all know COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a virus, Malaria is caused by a parasite. They are completely different diseases.

However, many diseases present exactly the same way in the beginning, Yellow fever presents the same way with fever at the beginning, Lassa the same way, malaria the same way.

So, the initial presentation of a febrille illness is similar across diseases. There is no specific treatment for COVID-19 so what clinicians do is to manage your symtoms so that your body recovers as quickly as possible.

You can have Malaria and COVID-19. That you have COVID-19 doesn’t prevent you from having Malaria and if you are in a hospital for one month, you could definitely be co-infected by both of them.

So there are many reasons why people receive similar treatments but they are two completely different diseases with different pathogenesis.”