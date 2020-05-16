Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Davido’s hit song, ‘Blow my mind’, crosses 40 million on YouTube

Younews Ng May 16, 2020 Business, Entertainment, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 93 Views

DAVIDO’S 2019 hit, ‘Blow my mind,’ has crossed the 40 million mark on YouTube.

The singer made the announcement recently on his Instagram account as he continues to promote his recently released music video, ‘D&G’ featuring Summer Walker.

‘Blow my mind’ joins a list of Davido’s hit songs that have done tens of million streams on YouTube.

With 46 million streams, ‘Blow my mind’ joins ‘Gobe’ with 35 million streams, ‘Aye’ with 59 million streams, ‘Assurance’ with 56 million streams, ‘Fia’ with 74 million streams and ‘If’ with 167 million streams.

Davido is one of the many Nigerian music stars whose music videos have done hundreds of millions of streams on YouTube. Others are Sinach, Yemi Alade, and Wizkid

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Anxiety in Ibadan as 30 staff of same company test positive for Covid-19

There are palpable fears in Ibadan, Oyo state capital as 30 members of staff of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.