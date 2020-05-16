Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lest we forget, Today is World Bloodless Surgery Day!

Younews Ng May 16, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 26 Views

On this day 58 years ago (May 16, 1962) Dr Denton Cooley, the Father of modern Bloodless Surgery carried out his first open heart surgery without blood transfusion on one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Dr Cooley demonstrated with his pioneering work that the “impossible” was possible – and associated with a better outcome.

Evidence-based medicine has since established that blood transfusion is associated with worse outcomes, along with hazards of transfusion including transmission of infections, and violation of patients’ rights. Transfusion avoidance, or Bloodless Care, on the other hand is associated with improved outcomes, avoidance of hazards of blood transfusion, and respect for patients’ rights – including patients who do not object to blood transfusion but are entitled to improved outcomes.

The World Health Organization describes transfusion alternatives as “simple, safer, equally effective, and less expensive” compared to blood transfusion (The Clinical Use of Blood, WHO 2002). Modern ethical practice of medicine requires the knowledge and application of blood conservation techniques and avoidance of blood transfusion for all patients. What better day to remind ourselves of this urgent need and this better option than today – the World Bloodless Surgery Day!

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

BRT Crushes Globacom PR Manager’s Wife to Death, Driver Flees

A driver with the Bus Rapid Transit, Collins Nnodi, has gone into hiding after crushing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.