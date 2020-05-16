Man impregnates his 17-Yr-Old Daughter In Imo 

In Imo State, one Uchenna Egbuchulem, a 47-year-old- father has been arrested for defiling and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter.

The suspect is from Nduhu Alarm, Ogwa, Mbaitoli Local Government Area Of Imo State.

He was arrested on May 12, 2020 when the police received a report from a good samaritan operatives of the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mbaitoli in Imo State

A statement signed by SP Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, the Command Spokesperson said the mother of the girl (a native of Côte d’Ivoire) was said to have left the marriage and relocated to her country when the girl was an infant.

The father then began taking advantage of her.

He was said to have forced her to bed by threatening to kill her with a matchet.

Meanwhile investigation has commenced, and he will be charged to court accordingly.