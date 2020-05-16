Man who posted wife’s battered face on Facebook arraigned, granted N500,000 bail

A Lagos-based man, Sulaiman Maiyegun, aka Afobaje, who allegedly battered his wife and bragged about it on Facebook was on Friday arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of assault occasioning harm and offensive publication.

In her ruling, Magistrate Folake Oshin granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties who must be a cleric and a family member to the defendant.

Maiyegun had on May 5 posted to his Facebook account, “I beat my wife and I am waiting for her police because I talked to a woman.” The post was attached with several pictures of the battered woman, identified as Mariam Gabriel, with blood oozing from her forehead.

