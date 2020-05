Nigeria Records 176 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 5,621

Nigeria has recorded 176 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 5,621.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this late Saturday.

176 new cases of #COVID19;

95-Lagos

31-Oyo

11-FCT

8-Niger

8-Borno

6-Jigawa

4-Kaduna

3-Anambra

2-Edo

2-Rivers

2-Nasarawa

2-Bauchi

1-Benue

1-Zamfara

5621 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 1472

Deaths: 176