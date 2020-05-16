Obasanjo would have abused Nigerians for demanding presidential broadcast – Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would have abused those calling on the Buhari to address the nation over the COVID-19 crisis if he (Obasanjo) was in power.

Adesina stated this in an article titled ‘If you can’t take blows brother, don’t throw blows’, which was posted on his Facebook page in response to those demanding that the President Muhammadu Buhari, addresses Nigerians on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adesina had during a programme on 95.1 Nigeria Info FM Abuja, said the fact that people voted for Buhari didn’t give them the right to order him around.

The comment drew a lot of criticism from many Nigerians.

He wrote, “You know what? If it was former President Olusegun Obasanjo that had come under the ‘you must talk to us’ barrage like that, and on live television, he would have first cleared his throat noisily, adjusted himself in his seat, and then bellowed: ‘And who are you, that I must talk to you? I say who the hell are you?

“Who is your father? Who is your father’s father that you are commanding me to talk to you? Were you born when we fought a civil war to keep this country together? Where was your father when I received the instrument of surrender from the Biafra Forces? Don’t come here and tell me nonsense. Talk to us, my foot!

“But President Buhari would not upbraid anyone like that. He rather keeps his peace. And some people have now taken liberty for license, till they begin to sound like broken records. Yes, no apologies. That’s how they sound.

“The fact that you have voted a man into office is not carte blanche for you to lead the man around by the nose. A leader worth his salt would not even submit himself to such cavalier treatment. Definitely not President Buhari. I made that point clear on the programme.”

Adesina said he received numerous calls from relatives and friends home and abroad over his outing on the radio programme and the attack that followed, vowed to continue to defend the President as a spokesman.

According to him, The President is not a man of many words, insisting that the president’s three nationwide broadcast on the pandemic suffice