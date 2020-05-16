Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Pathetic.! COVID-19 kill UK-based Nigerian doctor & wife 10 days apart

Younews Ng May 16, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 25 Views

Nigeria-born Dr. James Oniah and his care home director wife, Mary, have died from coronavirus in the United Kingdom ten days apart.

Seventy-nine year old retired radiologist Oniah died on April 24 only for Mary to succumb to the virus on May 4.

They both died at King George Hospital in Ilford, East London, according to the London Mail.

They are survived by three children.

Their son, Okey, 25, described them as wonderful parents.

He said the family was still coming to terms with their tragic deaths.

Dr. Oniah hailed from Onitsha and had studied at the University of Sussex.

He worked in several hospitals as an agency radiologist before recently retiring.

Mary trained as a nurse and a midwife at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka, Zambia and St Georges and Roehampton University Teaching Hospital in South London and palliative care nursing at City University of London.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria Records 288 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 5,445

Nigeria has recorded 288 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.