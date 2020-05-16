Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo Olu’s wife revealed as an unsung brains in fighting Covid 19

May 16, 2020

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo_ Olu.
” Ibijoke holds a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery ( M.B.B.S) from our prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka.
She also has her academy kitty post, Graduate diploma in Hospital and health management ( PGDHM); Diploma in Anesthesia ( DA); Masters of public health (MPH) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

Prior to becoming the first lady, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo_ Olu served Lagos State Government, meritorious for 25years rising through the ranks to become the chief medical Director and chief Executive officer of Harvey Road Comprehensive Health Centre, Yaba; and later General Hospital, Somolu.
Now we know why Lagos is always a step ahead with this covid19 pandemic. The Governor is surrounded by brains.

**** One of the best thing a man can do for himself, is to marry a lady with loads of brains”

May I also add that she was once a acting Medical Director in 2009 @ Surulere GH, Randle Avenue as Dr Bello the then Medical Director, when he was on annual leave.

A woman with a very good heart.

