Sanwo Olu’s wife revealed as an unsung brains in fighting Covid 19

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo_ Olu.

” Ibijoke holds a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery ( M.B.B.S) from our prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka.

She also has her academy kitty post, Graduate diploma in Hospital and health management ( PGDHM); Diploma in Anesthesia ( DA); Masters of public health (MPH) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

Prior to becoming the first lady, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo_ Olu served Lagos State Government, meritorious for 25years rising through the ranks to become the chief medical Director and chief Executive officer of Harvey Road Comprehensive Health Centre, Yaba; and later General Hospital, Somolu.

Now we know why Lagos is always a step ahead with this covid19 pandemic. The Governor is surrounded by brains.

**** One of the best thing a man can do for himself, is to marry a lady with loads of brains”

May I also add that she was once a acting Medical Director in 2009 @ Surulere GH, Randle Avenue as Dr Bello the then Medical Director, when he was on annual leave.

A woman with a very good heart.