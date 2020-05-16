See FG method of feeding school children @ home !

The programme has started in the FCT and later Lagos, Ogun and Kano will join as pilot states before the rest. For the FCT, the FCT Administration has deployed 400 teams across the wards to distribute vouchers to qualifying households. The FCT has 62 distribution centers across the six area councils.

Holders of the NHGSFP vouchers will be entitled to the following: Raw rice, raw beans, vegetable oil, palm oil, eggs, tomato paste and salt, as contained in each of the bags. They are Take Home Rations for existing children beneficiaries of the programme. Households who have been issued vouchers will collect this at distribution centres.

The FG will not be taking food to the pupils’ homes, instead they will be sharing food vouchers to the parents/caretakers of primary school pupils already benefiting from the programme. The parents will then take these vouchers to the distribution centres to collect already packaged raw food items.

The implementation of the NHGSFP is the responsibility of the state governments. The states are responsible for choosing the schools that will participate in the programme granted that they meet certain requirements. If the schools do not meet the requirements, it is the responsibility of the state governments to ensure that they do. The NHGSFP is active across 35 states of the federation.