SGF clears air on Covid-19/Malaria Challenge, ‘ one is infectious, the other is not’

May 16, 2020

Covid-19 is infectious and malaria is not  SGF  has said in response to those scouting for the difference between the two ailments.

Some Nigerians are doubting the COVID-19. They said all they suffered and treated for was malaria. So the PTF members tried to explain that some of the ailments like malaria, yellow fever, Lassa fever and covid-19 usually present the same symptoms.

And since COVID-19 is a novel virus and still evolving, there is no particular medication for the treatment. But that treatment is based on case by case and the symptoms presented by the individuals.

So the SGF said though he is not a medical doctor who have scientific and medical explanations, his own understanding is that malaria is not infectious, while COVID-19 is infectious.

