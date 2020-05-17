Anxiety in Ibadan as 30 staff of same company test positive for Covid-19

There are palpable fears in Ibadan, Oyo state capital as 30 members of staff of the same company tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed Saturday night this via his twitter handle @seyiamakinde.

He said the organisation has been shut, assuring that it would be decontaminated soon.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today, is 107,” Governor Makinde tweeted.

Prompt News reports that as at Friday, May 15, the total active coronavirus cases in Oyo state is 44. With this development, the total cases now 75.