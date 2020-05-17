From today, get your NAFDAC numbers online with ease – Osinbajo

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN,Vice President,of Federal Republic of Nigeria has said , “Starting Friday ,may 15,2020 MSMEs can now process the registration of their products with NAFDAC from the comfort of their homes, and at an 80% discounted rate over a period of six months.

This is thanks to NAFDAC’s e-Registration assistance for MSMEs through the Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS).*

Also, in recognition of the current economic challenges, we also commissioned additional NAFDAC palliative for Micro/Small businesses, which includes zero tarrifs for the first 200 micro and small businesses to register on the e-platform, and waiver on administrative charges for overdue/late renewal of expired licenses of products for a period of 90 days.

It’s quite clear that the President is committed to supporting existing MSMEs and encouraging the rise of new ones, as a sure way energizing and sustaining our economy through these times.

We reserve special commendation to the DG of NAFDAC and her team for this thoughtful and strategic response to the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to businesses, especially MSMEs.